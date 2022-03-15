Schlumberger wins gas drilling project from Saudi Aramco

The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

March 15 (Reuters) - Schlumberger (SLB.N) said on Tuesday it has received a contract from Saudi Aramco to provide oil field services in a gas drilling project.

The companies did not disclose any financial or technical details regarding the contract.

A recent surge in oil and natural gas prices across the globe, due largely to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has boosted demand for new drilling projects and higher oil output.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 13 to 663 in the week to March 11, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its report on Friday.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

