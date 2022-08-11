Scholz touts pipeline from Portugal to central Europe

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday pushed for the construction of a pipeline from Portugal through Spain and France to central Europe to wean Europe from Russian energy dependence.

"Such a pipeline would massively relieve the supply situation now," Scholz told reporters in a news conference in Berlin.

He said he had touched upon the issue in talks with the leaders of Spain, Portugal, France and the European Commission in Brussels and lobbied strongly for setting up such a project.

