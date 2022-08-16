Scholz wants quick workaround with EU on German gas levy tax

BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Germany is seeking swift discussions with the European Commission to find a solution to curb the costs of a new gas levy on German consumers, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

The commission said on Tuesday it was not possible to exempt the new German levy from value added tax as requested by Berlin but said the European Union executive wants to find a solution that would accommodate Germany's request in another way. read more

"We will discuss this way with the commission very quickly so that it is legally sound and can be implemented before the levy is charged," Scholz said in Berlin.

Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More

