SCO members to consider jointly developing emerging fuel projects

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries and observer members attend a session during the SCO summit in Bishkek
Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries and observer members attend a session during the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERs

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said on Tuesday that its members, including Russia, China and India, would consider jointly developing emerging fuel projects to connect countries emerging as major fuel producers and consumers.

Energy ministers from the regional bloc, which also includes Pakistan and four Central Asian nations, met virtually on Tuesday when member states agreed on the need for greater collaboration in the emerging fuels sector, according to a joint statement.

