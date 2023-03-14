SCO members to consider jointly developing emerging fuel projects















NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said on Tuesday that its members, including Russia, China and India, would consider jointly developing emerging fuel projects to connect countries emerging as major fuel producers and consumers.

Energy ministers from the regional bloc, which also includes Pakistan and four Central Asian nations, met virtually on Tuesday when member states agreed on the need for greater collaboration in the emerging fuels sector, according to a joint statement.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











