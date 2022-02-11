Several Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in March -sources

General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has notified at least six Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in March, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The full supply assurance came after the state oil giant raised March official selling prices to Asia. read more

The world's top oil exporter has been maintaining steady supplies to its key consuming region since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, eased supply cuts from August.

OPEC+ decided earlier this month that it will continue to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March. read more

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

