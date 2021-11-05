Shale firm EOG to launch carbon capture project by late 2022

The logo of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources is seen in its office in Chongqing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil firm EOG Resources (EOG.N) on Friday said it aims to begin by late 2022 a carbon dioxide injection program to reduce greenhouse gases from its oil and gas production.

The Houston, Texas-based energy producer emphasized it had no intention of changing its business focus, limiting the project to its own output, reducing so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

The company set a target of net-zero emissions by 2040 and is dedicating 2% to 3% of its spending budget to environmental, social and governance issues.

Shares of EOG were up about 4.1% to $94.63 each in mid-morning trading after the company beat Wall Street earnings estimates and took steps to boost returns to shareholders.

On Thursday, the shale oil and gas producer increased its regular dividend by 82% and declared a special dividend of $2 a share. Its board also updated its share repurchase authorization to $5 billion, but has not specified a timeline for executing that program.

Oil and gas producers are benefiting from a sharp rebound in crude and natural gas prices, after blistering losses during the pandemic. EOG this week reported its most profitable quarter since 2018.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.