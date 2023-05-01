Shale producer Diamondback misses profit estimates, shares fall

Companies Diamondback Energy Inc Follow















May 1 (Reuters) - Shale producer Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O) reported first-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates on Monday, hurt by lower prices of crude.

Shares of the company fell 2% in after-hours trading.

Global crude prices averaged $82 a barrel in the January-March quarter, down nearly 16% from a year earlier as concerns about global economic outlook weighed on prices.

Midland, Texas-based Diamondback said total average unhedged realized prices were $49.72 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the reported quarter, 29% lower from a year earlier.

Its average production was 425,022 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), higher than 381,378 boepd last year.

Diamondback also said there were signs that inflation, which plagued the industry in recent quarters, is showing signs of abating.

"We believe well costs peaked over the last two quarters and have line of sight to meaningful decreases in the upcoming quarters," Chief Executive Travis Stice said in a letter to investors.

Stice added that raw materials and service costs are declining and he expects his company's completion costs to be lower.

The producer also said that it expects production to continue to increase and net debt to reduce in the second quarter.

For 2023, Diamondback reaffirmed its forecast for net production of between 430,000 and 440,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), and capital expenditure of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

The company said in February it was increasing its non-core asset sale target to at least $1 billion by the end of this year from $500 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.10 per share in the quarter, compared with estimates of $4.33, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.