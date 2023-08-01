Shale producer Pioneer Natural posts slide in second-quarter profit

Companies Pioneer Natural Resources Co Follow

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD.N) posted a fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the shale producer was hurt by a decline in oil prices from last year's sky-high levels.

Profits for oil and gas companies have dropped from last year's bumper levels after crude prices eased from multi-year highs when Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended markets.

Pioneer said its average realized price for oil fell to $72.90 per barrel for the April-June quarter from last year's $110.56 per barrel.

Total average daily production rose to 710,678 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) for the reported quarter from 642,844 boe.

The Permian basin-focused company said net income attributable to common stockholders stood at $1.1 billion, or $4.55 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $2.4 billion, or $9.30 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

