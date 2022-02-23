Shareholders approve Brazil's Eletrobras privatization -report

The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) approved on Tuesday the terms for the privatization of the company, according to a Valor Economico report citing sources.

According to the report, the company's shareholders approved 12 items at a general meeting, including its privatization.

Brazil's government expects the privatization to happen through a share offering by mid-2022. Shares would be sold on Brazil's Bovespa stock market and in the United States as American Depositary Receipts.

Eletrobras denied to comment, as the meeting had not yet been finalized.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.