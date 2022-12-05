Shareholders of Russia's Lukoil approve FY 2021, interim 2022 dividend

An oil platform operated by Lukoil company is seen at the Korchagina oil field in Caspian Sea, Russia October 17, 2018. Picture taken October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) approved on Monday a dividend on 2021 full-year results as well as a 2022 interim dividend, the company said, after it had postponed the last-year payment in May.

According to the regulatory disclosure, the meeting of shareholders approved 2021 dividend of 537 roubles ($8.62) per share and 256 roubles per share on nine months results of this year, in line with board's early recommendations.

In May, the company postponed payment on a final dividend for 2021.

($1 = 62.3200 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Goodman and David Evans

