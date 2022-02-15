Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Shares of Continental Resources tank amid higher 2022 capex, lower output view

1 minute read

Birds fly over storage tanks on a Continental Resources oil production site near Williston, North Dakota January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares of independent shale driller Continental Resources (CLR.N) fell more than 8% on Tuesday, outpacing declines in the broader energy complex, after the company's 2022 spending outlook topped expectations and its output guidance was lower than anticipated.

Shares were down 8.7% to $52.44 at midday trading. U.S. crude futures were off about 3.75% to $91.95 a barrel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters