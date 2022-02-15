1 minute read
Shares of Continental Resources tank amid higher 2022 capex, lower output view
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shares of independent shale driller Continental Resources (CLR.N) fell more than 8% on Tuesday, outpacing declines in the broader energy complex, after the company's 2022 spending outlook topped expectations and its output guidance was lower than anticipated.
Shares were down 8.7% to $52.44 at midday trading. U.S. crude futures were off about 3.75% to $91.95 a barrel.
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
