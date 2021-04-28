Shares of oilfield services provider Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT.N) soared on Wednesday after topping Wall Street earnings estimates and issuing an optimistic outlook for the shale-oil services market.

Liberty's shares were trading at $11.81 mid-morning, up nearly 10%. Benchmark U.S. oil prices also climbed 2.5% to $64.47 on a smaller-than-expected increase in crude oil inventories that was bullish for demand.

The upbeat report comes after a brutal year for oilfield service companies that saw customers cut budgets and curtail activity to stem losses. Private companies have been increasing output on the rebound in prices, while publicly traded operators remain "steadfast" in their commitment to reduced spending, Chief Executive Chris Wright told investors.

Liberty's revenues rose 114% from the prior quarter to $552 million, above analysts' estimates of $497.49 million. On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 17 cents per share, lower than analysts’ average estimate of a loss of 22 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

