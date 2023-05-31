Shell acquires 1.1 GW of solar projects in Spain

By
A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London
A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London, Britain, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/May James//

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) has acquired 12 solar projects in Spain with a total capacity of 1.1 gigawatt from renewables developer Isemaren, its head of renewables generation Thomas Brostrom said on Wednesday.

"Bringing these assets into our portfolio strengthens our presence in one of Europe's largest solar power markets," Brostrom said in a post on LinkedIn.

The projects are located in different regions across the country, Shell's Spain country chair Oscar Fernandez said in a separate post.

Shell has in recent months backed out of several renewables and low-carbon projects around the world as CEO Wael Sawan, who took office in January, seeks to focus on higher-return businesses.

Sawan will present investors his new vision for the energy giant's strategy in New York on June 14.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Ron has covered since 2014 the world’s top oil and gas companies, focusing on their efforts to shift into renewables and low carbon energy and the sector's turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has been named Reporter of the Year in 2014 and 2021 by Reuters. Before Reuters, Ron reported on equity markets in New York in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis after covering conflict and diplomacy in the Middle East for AFP out of Israel.

Read Next