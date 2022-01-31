Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Energy

Shell to begin trading under simpler, single-line share structure

1 minute read

General view of a Shell petrol station sign, in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell said it would begin trading with a single line of shares on Monday, confirming the assimilation of its A and B shares over the weekend as part of plans to simplify its dual share structure.

The group, which ditched "Royal Dutch" from its name earlier this month after moving its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, said its shares would start dealings on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters