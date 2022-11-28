Shell to buy Danish firm Nature Energy for nearly $2 billion















Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on Monday it would acquire Danish biogas producer Nature Energy for nearly $2 billion, as it looks to boost its low-carbon business amid growing interest in biogas.

Reuters had reported last month Shell was among a number of companies joining a second bidding round to acquire the Denmark-based company.

Nature Energy, which operates 12 biogas plants in Denmark and one in France and has others in the pipeline, confirmed the deal in a separate statement.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











