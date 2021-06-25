Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

Shell buys BP's stake North Sea field, scrapping previous deal

A Shell logo is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station In Warsaw, Poland June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Friday it had agreed to acquire BP's 27.5% stake in the Shearwater North Sea gas field, raising its stake in the field to 55.5%.

Shell, which operates the Shearwater hub, exercised its right of first refusal to the stake after BP agreed last month to sell its stake to Tailwind, a private oil producer backed by commodity trader Mercuria. read more

Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens

