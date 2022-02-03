Shell CEO says UK windfall tax won't fix energy crisis

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers will do little to alleviate a recent surge in energy prices in Britain, Shell (SHEL.L) Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

"I'm not convinced that windfall taxes, popular though as they seem, will help us with supply, nor is it going to help us with demand," van Beurden told reporters after the company announced its highest quarterly profits in eight years on the back of surging oil and gas prices. read more

Shell was in dialogue with the British government to find ways to alleviate the energy crisis, van Beurden said.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party called on the government last month to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas in the face of soaring energy costs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will outline a multi-billion-pound plan on Thursday to help households cope with energy bills, shortly after the regulator announces an expected 50% jump in the price cap. read more

Shell's British power retail subsidiary, Shell Energy, recorded a loss last year, van Beurden said.

