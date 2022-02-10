Shell CEO sells $5.2 million of shares

Ben van Beurden, chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell, speaks during the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier//File Photo

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden on Feb. 7 sold 3.9 million pounds ($5.2 million) worth of the energy company's shares, a company filing showed.

The 190,000 shares were sold at an average prices of 20.40 pounds per share, a day before they hit their highest level since January 2020 at 20.80 pounds. The sale totalled 3.876 million pounds, according to the filing.

Shell shares traded at around 20.25 pounds at 1035 GMT on Thursday. Shell's market capitalisation is around 155 billion pounds ($210 billion).

A Shell spokesperson said van Beurden's decision to sell was "a private matter".

Van Beurden, who has led Shell since 2014, said last Thursday that "I still believe that our shares are undervalued," after the company reported bumper profits of $19.3 billion in 2021 on the back of high oil and gas prices. It also boosted its dividend and share repurchases. read more

($1 = 0.7369 pounds)

Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

