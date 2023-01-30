Shell to combine its integrate gas, upstream businesses

Companies Shell PLC Follow















Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) said on Monday its integrated gas and upstream businesses would be combined to form a new integrated gas and upstream directorate led by current upstream director Zoe Yujnovich.

The downstream business will be combined with the renewables & energy solutions unit to form a new downstream and renewables directorate led by current downstream director Huibert Vigeveno, the company said.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.