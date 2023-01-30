Shell to combine its integrate gas, upstream businesses

FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) said on Monday its integrated gas and upstream businesses would be combined to form a new integrated gas and upstream directorate led by current upstream director Zoe Yujnovich.

The downstream business will be combined with the renewables & energy solutions unit to form a new downstream and renewables directorate led by current downstream director Huibert Vigeveno, the company said.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next