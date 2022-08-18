Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, UK, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Oil major Shell (SHEL.L) on Thursday said it had to cut output at its German Rhineland refining facility, which makes fuels, heating oil and petrochemicals, citing low Rhine levels that have made the transport of goods via the river more challenging.

"Due to the low Rhine water level we have reduced the capacity of Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rhineland. The situation regarding supply is challenging but carefully managed," the company said in an e-mailed statement.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.