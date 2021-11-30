Energy
Shell Deer Park Texas refinery saie delayed pending CFIUS approval -company
HOUSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Tuesday a delay in approval from the federal Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has delayed the sale of its controlling interest in a joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, to partner Petroleos Mexicanos [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL] (Pemex).
Shell is working with regulators to complete the sale by the end of this year, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in an emailed statement.
Reporting by Erwin Seba
