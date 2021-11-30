Shell Deer Park Texas refinery saie delayed pending CFIUS approval -company

Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

HOUSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Tuesday a delay in approval from the federal Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has delayed the sale of its controlling interest in a joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, to partner Petroleos Mexicanos [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL] (Pemex).

Shell is working with regulators to complete the sale by the end of this year, company spokesperson Curtis Smith said in an emailed statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.