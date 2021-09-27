Energy
Shell eyes mid-Oct for Norco, Louisiana, refinery's post-hurricane restart -sources
HOUSTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) tentatively plans the first restart of a production unit at its 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery for mid-October, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.
The refinery, located 21 miles (34 km) west of New Orleans, was shut on Aug. 28 ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Ida. The refinery was flooded and damaged as the powerful storm passed over the plant, the sources said.
