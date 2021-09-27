Skip to main content

Shell eyes mid-Oct for Norco, Louisiana, refinery's post-hurricane restart -sources

1 minute read

The Shell logo is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

HOUSTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) tentatively plans the first restart of a production unit at its 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery for mid-October, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The refinery, located 21 miles (34 km) west of New Orleans, was shut on Aug. 28 ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Ida. The refinery was flooded and damaged as the powerful storm passed over the plant, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

