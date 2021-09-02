Shell finds damage to crude transfer station in Gulf Of Mexico from Hurricane Ida

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it had observed damage from Hurricane Ida to its transfer station West Delta-143 offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

West Delta-143 serves as the transfer station for all production from its assets in the Mars corridor in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico to onshore crude terminals.

Shell said it is not yet safe to send personnel offshore to learn the full extent of the damage and estimate the effect on production.

The producer maintained 80% of its offshore output shut in the Gulf. Its Perdido asset in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico was never disrupted by the hurricane, and a floating platform Turritella, also known as Stones, is currently back on line.

"When we are able to safely deploy personnel offshore to these assets, we will conduct additional inspections and work to restore production as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and David Gregorio

