Shell focusing spending on gas infrastructure, supplying LNG plants

Companies Shell PLC Follow















LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) is focusing its short-term investments on new natural gas infrastructure and boosting supplies to existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, an executive said on Thursday.

"In the short term our focus is on the investment required for infrastructure... and investments to backfill existing LNG plants around the world," Shell's head of LNG Cederic Cremers told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

Infrastructure includes LNG regasification terminals and gas pipelines, he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.