Shell halts Prelude LNG production, loading after power outage

A logo for Shell is seen on a garage forecourt in central London March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

MELBOURNE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) shut production and halted loading of a cargo at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) site off northwestern Australia following a power outage, a Shell spokesperson said on Friday.

There is no time frame yet for restoring output at the 3.6 million tonne a year facility, she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.