Energy
Shell halts Prelude LNG production, loading after power outage
MELBOURNE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) shut production and halted loading of a cargo at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) site off northwestern Australia following a power outage, a Shell spokesperson said on Friday.
There is no time frame yet for restoring output at the 3.6 million tonne a year facility, she said.
