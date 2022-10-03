Shell invests in phase 4 of Gumusut-Kakap deepwater field project off Malaysia















Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sabah Shell Petroleum Co, a Malaysian unit of Shell PLC (SHEL.L), on Monday took a final investment decision on phase 4 of the Gumusut-Kakap-Geronggong-Jagus East (GKGJE) deepwater offshore development project along with its co-venturers.

The GKGJE phase 4 development is a subsea tie-back project that is expected to achieve first oil in late 2024, Shell Malaysia said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Petronas said Gumusut-Kakap Deepwater Field achieved its first oil production.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing











