Shell looking at changing make-up of chemicals business

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) is looking at changing parts of its chemicals portfolio as the slump in sector's profit margins is expected to be long-lasting, Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.

"Chemicals is a cyclical business ... And as we can see, the lows can be quite severe and long-lasting. The last time we saw something closely like this was in 2008-2009, and this looks to be indeed as bad," van Beurden told analysts.

"We are looking at changing the makeup of the portfolio," he added.

