Shell moving some staff from Perdido Gulf of Mexico platform as storm looms

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shell on Monday said it has moved some "non-essential personnel" from its Perdido oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for tropical storm Nicholas.

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning that hurricane force winds could hit the Port of Corpus Christi as the storm makes its way to the Texas coast. read more

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru

