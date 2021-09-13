Skip to main content

Energy

Shell moving some staff from Perdido Gulf of Mexico platform as storm looms

1 minute read

The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Shell on Monday said it has moved some "non-essential personnel" from its Perdido oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for tropical storm Nicholas.

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning that hurricane force winds could hit the Port of Corpus Christi as the storm makes its way to the Texas coast. read more

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru

