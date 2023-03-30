Shell names Tony Nunan as its first chief of staff

Companies Shell PLC Follow















March 30 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) said on Thursday Tony Nunan will undertake the newly created senior role of the chief of staff and corporate relations, while Cecile Wake would take over from Nunan as Chair of Shell Australia.

The chief of staff, the first in Shell's 115-year-old history, is the biggest change made by Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan to the top management since he took helm on Jan. 1, with a promise to boost the oil major's performance.

Under the new role, Nunan will report to Sawan and be based in London, the company said, adding that Wake would replace Nunan, effective May 22.

