Shell picks renewables boss Sawan as new CEO

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) on Thursday named Wael Sawan, its head of integrated gas and renewables, as chief executive officer to replace Ben van Beurden, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.

Sawan's appointment is effective Jan. 1, Shell said, while van Beurden will continue to work as an adviser to the board until June 30.

Reuters reported this month that Shell had shortlisted four candidates, including Sawan, to succeed van Beurden who is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm. (https://reut.rs/3BI7dhi)

Sawan, a Canadian national who previously headed Shell's oil and gas production business and now oversees Shell's growth into low carbon energies as well as its giant gas business, was seen as the front-runner to succeed van Beurden, one source had said.

"We will be disciplined and value focused, as we work with our customers and partners to deliver the reliable, affordable and cleaner energy the world needs," Sawan said in a statement.

