Energy
Shell Norco Louisiana complex post-Ida restart to begin with chemical plant units -sources
HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A chemical plant unit will lead the restart of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Norco, Louisiana, refinery and chemical plant complex in mid-October following repairs from Hurricane Ida, said sources familiar with plant operations.
The restart will begin with either the Gas Olefins unit-1 (GO-1) or the Olefins-5 unit (OL-5), the sources said. The adjoining 230,611 barrel-per-day Norco refinery will restart between mid-October and mid-November.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.