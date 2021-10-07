Skip to main content

Energy

Shell Norco Louisiana complex post-Ida restart to begin with chemical plant units -sources

1 minute read

The Shell Norco manufacturing facility is flooded after Hurricane Ida pummeled Norco, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar//File Photo

HOUSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A chemical plant unit will lead the restart of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Norco, Louisiana, refinery and chemical plant complex in mid-October following repairs from Hurricane Ida, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The restart will begin with either the Gas Olefins unit-1 (GO-1) or the Olefins-5 unit (OL-5), the sources said. The adjoining 230,611 barrel-per-day Norco refinery will restart between mid-October and mid-November.

Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

