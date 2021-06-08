Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Shell Norco, Louisiana refinery hydrocracker partially shut -sources

The hydrocracker at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) 227,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery was partially shut on Tuesday because of a malfunction, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The second stage of the 40,000-bpd hydrocracker was taken offline, the sources said. Hydrocrackers break down feedstocks, usually, gas oil to make diesel and other motor fuels. The unit's first stage continues to operate.

