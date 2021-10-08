Shell Norco, Louisiana, refinery to restart hydrotreater, sulfur units -sources

The Shell Norco manufacturing facility is flooded after Hurricane Ida pummeled Norco, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar/File Photo

HOUSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) plans to begin restarting its storm-idled 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery by bringing a diesel hydrotreater and two sulfur units on-line as early as Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations on Friday.

A Shell spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The 55,000-bpd diesel hydrotreater and two sulfur units were shut on Aug. 28, one day ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Ida, the sources said. Shell has been repairing damage from the storm since Aug. 30 after Ida passed over the refinery.

In Shell's adjoining Norco chemical plant, the Gas Olefins unit-1 (GO-1) will also begin restarting on Saturday, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese

