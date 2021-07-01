Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Shell Norco, Louisiana refinery restarting hydrocracker second stage -sources

A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

HOUSTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Shell (RDSa.L) began restarting the second stage of the hydrocracker at its 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

A Shell spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.

The second stage of the 40,000-bpd hydrocracker was shut on June 18. The first stage of the hydrocracker continued to operate, the sources said.

Shell issued a notice on Thursday to nearby residents in the Norco area of the start-up of an unidentified unit, which may cause flaring and greater noise at the refinery.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio

