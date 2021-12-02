Shell and partner scrap plans to develop North Sea oilfield

The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Siccar Point have decided not to go ahead with the development of the Cambo oilfield in the British North Sea due to a weak economic case, Shell said on Thursday.

"After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays," Shell said in a statement.

The Cambo project off the Shetland Isles has been at the centre of a political debate on whether Britain should develop new fossil fuel resources as it seeks to sharply reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.

Siccar Point, which operates the project, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

