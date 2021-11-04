Shell plans to restart Deer Park, Texas reformer next week -sources

An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) plans to restart next week units shut in September for a planned overhaul at its 302,800 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations on Thursday.

Fuel-gas treating units have restarted and work is being completed on the 45,900 bpd reformer and an aromatics unit, the sources said.

A Shell spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Shell is preparing to transfer control of the refinery to its joint-venture partner Petroleos Mexicanos (PMEX.UL) (Pemex), Mexico’s national oil company, by the end of the year for $596 million in cash and debt plus the value of inventory on-hand.

Shell and Pemex announced the sale of Shell’s interest in May. Shell has sold all but two of its refineries as part of a plan to depart U.S. refining.

Shell’s Norco, Louisiana, refinery is restarting following repairs of damage from Hurricane Ida, which struck at the end of August.

Shell’s shuttered Convent, Louisiana, refinery, which has failed to draw a suitable buyer is being considered for conversionto a renewable diesel plant, The Advocate newspaper reported in October.

Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Marguerita Choy

