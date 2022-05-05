Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost

The Shell logo is seen on a pump at a Shell petrol station in London January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) reported on Thursday a profit of $9.13 billion in the first quarter, its highest ever, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division.

First-quarter adjusted earnings rose 43% from the previous quarter to $9.13 billion, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $8.67 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $3.13 billion a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.