Shell posts record profit on high energy prices and trading boost
LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) reported on Thursday a profit of $9.13 billion in the first quarter, its highest ever, boosted by higher oil and gas prices and a strong performance of its trading division.
First-quarter adjusted earnings rose 43% from the previous quarter to $9.13 billion, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $8.67 billion profit.
That compares with earnings of $3.13 billion a year earlier.
Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman
