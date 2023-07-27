Shell Q2 profits drop to $5 bln after energy prices cool

LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver
The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/file photo

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) reported on Thursday profits of $5 billion in the second quarter, dropping by 56% from a year earlier as oil and gas prices cooled after rallying on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shell increased its dividend to $0.33 per share in the quarter, as previously announced in June. It also announced the repurchase of $3 billion in shares over the next three months, compared with $3.6 billion in the previous three months.

Shell's adjusted earnings missed company-provided analyst forecasts of $5.8 billion in earnings.

The results compared with record quarterly earnings of $11.5 billion a year earlier and $9.65 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Christina Fincher

