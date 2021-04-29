Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ReutersRon BoussoShadia Nasralla
A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) raised its dividend by 4% on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected first quarter profits due to asset sales and higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

First-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $3.23 billion, up more than seven-fold from the previous quarter and exceeding an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $3.125 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $2.9 billion a year ago.

Shell said in February it would increase its dividend in the first quarter by 4%, the second increase since its slashed its payout by two-thirds at the start of last year due to the pandemic. read more

