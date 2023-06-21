Shell ramping up Olympus Gulf of Mexico oil platform after maintenance

Companies Shell PLC Follow

HOUSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell (SHEL.L) said on Wednesday that its Olympus offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico was in the process of ramping up production after maintenance.

The Olympus platform was offline for planned overhauls, starting June 7. The offshore hub, along with its Mars and Ursa platforms that underwent turnarounds last year, produce Mars sour crude.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston















