Shell re-routes oil supplies after cyberattack on German logistics firm

A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on a subsidiary of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls earlier this week.

The company, Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH, was hit by a cyberattack which disrupted its supply chain, Handlesblatt newspaper reported on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shell Deutschland GmbH said they were able to "reroute to alternative supply depots for the time being".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.