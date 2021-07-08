Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Factbox: Shell to reduce refinery portfolio by more than half

A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

July 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) plans to reduce its refining and chemicals portfolio by more than half, it said in July 2020 without giving a precise timeframe.

The move is part of the Anglo-Dutch company's plan to shrink its oil and gas business and expand its renewables and power division to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sharply by 2050.

Here is a list of its refineries at the end of 2019.

* Crude distillation unit

Reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by David Evans and David Goodman

