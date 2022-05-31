Shell says it has not agreed to Gazprom's new payment terms

A Shell logo is seen under a canopy of trees in central London July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Shell said on Tuesday it has not agreed to set up a rouble account under new payment terms by Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to continue supplying Europe.

"Shell has not agreed to new payment terms set out by Gazprom, including the creation of K (roubles) accounts," it said in a statement. "We will work to continue supplying our customers in Europe through our diverse portfolio of gas supply."

Earlier, Gazprom said it would cut off gas flows to Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) and to Shell for its contract to supply gas to Germany, after both companies failed to make payments in roubles. read more

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Edmund Blair

