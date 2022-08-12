Shell says Mars oil pipeline expected online Friday, platforms still shut

Shell logo and stock graph are seen in this illustration taken May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said its Amberjack pipeline is back online and flowing at reduced capacity, while the Mars oil pipeline is expected back online on Friday.

Crews are working to repair a flange on the mainline at the Fourchon booster station in Louisiana, a spokesperson said, adding that its Mars, Ursa, and Olympus platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remain shut in. read more

Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

