Shell says Prelude LNG shipments disrupted until at least mid-July

The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is pictured during a launch event for a hydrogen electrolysis plant at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling near Cologne, Germany, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen//

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) said on Wednesday liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from its Prelude floating LNG facility off northwest Australia will be disrupted until at least mid-July due to work bans by unions fighting for better pay.

"We have issued a notice to customers that cargoes will be impacted until at least mid-July due to the industrial action," a Shell spokesperson said in an emailed comment.

Reporting by Renju Jose

