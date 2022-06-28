1 minute read
Shell says Prelude LNG shipments disrupted until at least mid-July
SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) said on Wednesday liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from its Prelude floating LNG facility off northwest Australia will be disrupted until at least mid-July due to work bans by unions fighting for better pay.
"We have issued a notice to customers that cargoes will be impacted until at least mid-July due to the industrial action," a Shell spokesperson said in an emailed comment.
Reporting by Renju Jose
