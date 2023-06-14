Shell says Singapore energy, chemicals assets under review

Companies Shell PLC Follow















SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) said on Wednesday it is conducting a strategic review of energy and chemicals assets on Bukom and Jurong Island in Singapore.

The move was announced as part of the company's strategy update for investors, aimed at creating more value with less emissions.

The Bukom refinery, Shell's only wholly owned refining-petrochemical centre in Asia, can process 237,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











