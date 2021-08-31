Shell sees building damage at Norco, Louisiana refinery -company

The Shell Norco manufacturing facility is flooded after Hurricane Ida pummeled Norco, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar/File Photo

HOUSTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L)said it found evidence of building damage at its 230,611 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The site did lose power and there is evidence of some building damage," Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said. "We will commence a site start up when safe to do so."

Sources familiar with plant operations said damage had been found at the Norco refinery but did not know the extent of the damage or time needed to make the repairs.

Shell is awaiting the restoration of external electrical power to the Norco refining and chemical plant complex.

