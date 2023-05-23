Shell shareholder meeting disrupted by climate protesters

By
and
Protesters from Fossil Free London demonstrate outside the venue of Shell's annual shareholder meeting in London

[1/4] Security personnel remove a protester from Fossil Free London outside the venue of Shell's annual shareholder meeting, at the ExCeL center, in London, Britain May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) Chairman Andrew Mackenzie was unable to start the energy giant's annual general shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid climate activists singing and shouting before being carried out one by one by security staff.

The scenes were reminiscent of Shell's shareholder meeting last year which was delayed by around three hours with similar, staggered protests.

"Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more," a choir of about a dozen protesters sang with Chief Executive Wael Sawan and Chairman Andrew Mackenzie looking on.

Shell is also facing an increasingly vocal minority of institutional shareholders saying it must move faster to tackle climate change while it seeks to balance pressure from other investors to capture profits from oil and gas.

"We've heard this point many times now," Mackenzie told the protesters after close to half an hour of disruptions at the beginning of the meeting.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Writes about the intersection of corporate oil and climate policy. Has reported on politics, economics, migration, nuclear diplomacy and business from Cairo, Vienna and elsewhere.

Thomson Reuters

Ron has covered since 2014 the world’s top oil and gas companies, focusing on their efforts to shift into renewables and low carbon energy and the sector's turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has been named Reporter of the Year in 2014 and 2021 by Reuters. Before Reuters, Ron reported on equity markets in New York in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis after covering conflict and diplomacy in the Middle East for AFP out of Israel.

Read Next