Energy
Shell shareholders vote for move to Britain -preliminary results
1 minute read
AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - In a preliminary result, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shareholders on Friday voted in favour of a plan to move the company's headquarters and its tax home to Britain.
Chairman Andrew Mackenzie announced the preliminary results, with 57.9% of outstanding shares cast and more than 99% in support of the plan. The final tally will be released later.
Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.