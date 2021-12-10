Shell shareholders vote for move to Britain -preliminary results

Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - In a preliminary result, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shareholders on Friday voted in favour of a plan to move the company's headquarters and its tax home to Britain.

Chairman Andrew Mackenzie announced the preliminary results, with 57.9% of outstanding shares cast and more than 99% in support of the plan. The final tally will be released later.

