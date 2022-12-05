Shell shuts Norco, Louisiana, chemical unit for substation work -sources
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shell Plc (SHEL.L) shut the GO-1 olefins unit in the chemical plant at its Norco, Louisiana, refining and chemical plant complex, said people familiar with plant operations on Monday.
The GO-1 unit shutdown will allow power provider Entergy (ETR.N) to make repairs beginning on Wednesday to a substation, according to a notice Shell made to nearby residents. The repairs will take 24 to 48 hours to complete.
GO-1 produces ethylene for sale into the market and for further processing at Shell’s nearby Geismar, Louisiana chemical plant.
The Norco complex houses a 236,721 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil refinery.
